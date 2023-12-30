Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving seem to be recovering well for the Mavs.

The Dallas Mavericks could get a healthy lineup soon with Kyrie Irving progressing in his injury recovery and Luka Doncic potentially returning from his one-game absence.

Both Irving and Doncic were out during their latest showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves, pushing the Mavs to lose their second straight game and drop to 18-14 on the season.

What's up with Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving has been out for three weeks now and last played on December 8 against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a right heel contusion. He actually suffered the injury against Portland, and while it wasn't a serious injury, there was no timetable given for his return.

Now, however, he's getting to the point where he could play soon. The Mavs upgraded his status to doubtful for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

While a “doubtful” designation means Irving is more likely to sit out rather than play, it's still a major improvement compared to his previous statuses when he was directly ruled out. Irving has now missed 11 straight games. It could still extend, but fans can safely assume the wait for his return won't be too long.

Luka Doncic could come back to Mavs as well

As for Luka Doncic, he was ruled out Thursday due to left quad injury. Without him, Dallas still put up a fight before bowing down to the Timberwolves, 118-110.

Ahead of the Warriors meeting, Doncic has been hit with the “questionable” designation. There's a good chance he could play after sitting out one game and getting a day off to rest.

Of course everything will depend on how he feels before the game, though hopes are high that he'll be able to play and help Dallas end its two-game skid.

The Warriors are riding a two-game slump as well, so there will be plenty of motivation for both teams to perform and take the W. If the Mavs will not be without Doncic again, getting that win might prove to be difficult.

For now, all the Dallas faithful can do is hope for the best when it comes to the injuries to Irving and Doncic.