The Dallas Mavericks are looking to put the final touches on their roster ahead of the upcoming season. One big decision for the Mavs is the future of guard Josh Green.

Dallas is still in talks with Green about a potential contract extension, via NBA reporter Marc Stein. Both sides have until the Oct. 23 deadline to come to terms on an agreement.

Green is one of 18 players eligible for an extension as he was a first-round pick in 2020. While the other players on their list figure out both their present and future, the Mavs seem eager to try to lock down Green long-term.

Green Machine

Since the Mavs used that first-round pick on him back in 2020, Green has appeared in 166 games for the team. He has averaged 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting almost 52 percent from the field.

Last season, Green was given his biggest opportunity since joining the Mavs. Not only did he make a career-high 21 starts, the guard saw his minutes on the floor increase from 15.5 to 25.7. Green responded by averaging 9.1 points and three rebounds per game while shooting almost 54 percent from the floor. All three were new career-highs.

The Mavs are certainly buying into Green's development. With an increased opportunity, the guard proved he can be a role player for Dallas moving forward. Neither side has much left time left to agree on a long-term contract extension. But if it were up to the Mavs, Green's name would be signed on the dotted line.

After his performance and opportunity last season, Josh Green might be feeling the same way.