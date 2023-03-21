A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Dallas Mavericks looked as though they were going to bag a win Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jason Kidd and the Mavs entered the fourth quarter with a 13-point lead against the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies, but the table completely flipped in the final period, with Memphis mounting a successful comeback for a 112-108 win.

Needless to say, Mavs fans are left stunned by how things turned out for the team against the Grizzlies, with Jason Kidd getting the brunt of it on Twitter.

“Best day of my life will be when Jason Kidd gets fired,” said Twitter user @MMcnutt77.

“Jason Kidd is a motherf—–g moron, this lineup clearly only option to score was Kyrie and he was 1-10 and u make no adjustments,” an angry @627zach said following Dallas’ humiliating loss to the Grizzlies.

Twitter user @RyB_311 also seems like he’s had enough of the head coach: “Jason Kidd gonna go into the post game and say his team needs to grow up again instead of taking accountability for consistently crumbling late in games on nearly every fucking occasion.”

Jason Kidd drawing up the final play for four minutes from now: pic.twitter.com/TXKspUVDzC — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 21, 2023

Jason Kidd is the coach of my team. pic.twitter.com/ym7U4t6RcH — Bibs (@BibsCorner) March 21, 2023

Granted that the Mavs still missed the services of Luka Doncic against the Grizzlies, Dallas had that large lead to manage going into the fourth quarter. Clearly, Dallas fans are not happy with the lack of adjustments Kidd made as the Grizzlies started to trim down the Mavs’ lead.

Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 28 points on 10-for-24 shooting from the field, while Christian Wood and Jaden Hardy both came off the bench and fired 20 points each.