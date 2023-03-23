Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks fans are fuming over the costly referee blunder that doomed Luka Doncic and the Mavs against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. After team owner Mark Cuban explained what happened, the Dallas faithful quickly took to Twitter to rip the NBA and its referees for the massive error.

The Mavs were trolled late in the third quarter after the Warriors got a free basket following a timeout. Instead of going into defense, Dallas thought they had the ball and proceeded to go on their side of the court for the offense. However, the referees gave the ball to the Dubs who were on the other end preparing to initiate the offense as well. Golden State got the easy two for that, which ended up making a huge difference as Dallas lost by two, 127-125.

Cuban then slammed the referees and called it the “worst officiating non call” in the NBA ever. The Mavs boss argued that the referees initially signaled that they have the ball, only to change it after the timeout. Making matters worse, the referees didn’t tell them that the possession changed.

Mavs fans supported Cuban and called out the NBA for the horrible play:

“Get ‘em Mark! Show those refs who’s boss. I warned you NBA … it’s about time you and your refs are held accountable,” a fan said. Another one shared, “I am sick.”

A third commenter added, “NBA Officiating has been horrendous this year. [Richard Jefferson] might be the best of the bunch.”

“If it was the Lakers we’d never hear the end of it. Sleepless nights,” another commenter said.

Of course many others hit back at Cuban and criticized him for “crying.” But at the end of the day, it was clear there was a miscommunication of some sort. The Mavs plan to protest the mistake, though it’s unlikely it will change anything.