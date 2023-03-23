Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn’t hold back as he blasted NBA officials over the team’s inbound blunder in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game that gave the Golden State Warriors free two points. The Mavs ended up losing by two, 127-125.

For those who missed it, with less than two minutes remaining in the third, the Warriors found themselves open on their side of the court following a timeout after the Mavs lined up on theirs–believing that they have the ball possession and would initiate the offense. Jordan Poole quickly inbounded the ball and passed it to Kevon Looney, who swiftly dunked it for the 90-87 lead.

It ended up being a costly error for Dallas, especially with the Warriors escaping with a rare road victory.

In the aftermath of the contest, Cuban quickly took to Twitter to explain what happened. He pinned the blame on the referees for not communicating that the ball was not in their possession, especially after they were told that they would have the ball. The Mavs boss also called it the “worst officiating non call” in the history of the game.

“For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened. The ref called Mavs ball. The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout. During the time out the official changed the call and never told us,” Cuban said.

“Then when they saw us line up as if it were our ball, he just gave the ball to the warriors. Never said a word to us They got an easy basketball. Crazy that it would matter in a 2 point game. Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA . All they had to do was tell us and they didn’t.”

It’s definitely a frustrating turn of events for Mark Cuban and the Mavs, who really needed the victory to climb back to the sixth seed and gain an advantage over the Warriors in the tight playoff race.

With the defeat, the team now goes below .500 and in danger of ending up in the Play-In. Dallas reportedly plans to protest the massive error, though it’s unknown how it will change the result or if it will have any impact at all.