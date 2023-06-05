Headlines surrounding Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and a potential reunion happening with the Dallas Mavericks instead of the Los Angeles Lakers have been swirling on Monday morning. The Mavs reportedly wanted to try and get a trade for James done during the regular season, but things didn't go as planned, reports Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

“The Mavericks were preparing to make an offer for James last season when the Lakers were spiraling, sources say. But the Lakers made a string of trades near the deadline that changed the trajectory of their season.”

It is a very interesting update in the LeBron James and Kyrie Irving saga, one that had been suggesting Irving to the Lakers for quite some time. With reports that the Mavs were trying to get James to Dallas, it indicates that Irving is trying to do anything he can to play with LeBron again.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Irving's interest in playing with the King comes as no surprise given the success the two had together in Cleveland. However, it seemed that any possibility of a reunion would be occurring in Los Angeles, which now has to be second guessed with Irving reportedly wanting a big three of him, James and Luka Doncic.

Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and Luka Doncic would probably be the most lethal trio in the NBA; not only are each incredible players, but the IQ that each possesses would make them highly entertaining to watch play together. Although it is unlikely that LeBron would approve a trade to Dallas, another update suggests that Irving and James have done their due diligence on how they can play together again.