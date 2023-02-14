The Dallas Mavericks are seemingly not done yet in making additions to their roster this season. In a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it’s been revealed that free agent big man LaMarcus Aldridge is going to work out with the Mavs this Tuesday.

“Free agent F/C LaMarcus Aldridge is working out for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star, averaged 12.9 points in 47 games for Brooklyn a season ago.”

LaMarcus Aldridge used to be one of the best big men in the NBA during his prime, as evidenced by the fact that he’s a seven-time All-Star in the league. In April of 2022, when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets, Aldridge announces his retirement from basketball because of an irregular heartbeat, but he would later get clearance to play again, thus paving the way for his return to the NBA.

The Mavs know that should they end up signing Aldridge, they are only getting the shell of the former two-time All-NBA Team member and former three-time All-NBA Third Teamer. Still, provided that he is healthy, Aldridge can still contribute to the Mavs’ frontcourt.

Assuming that the Mavs eventually ink a deal with Aldridge, it will be a move that would hardly move the needle for the team. At the moment, the Mavs have Dwight Powell, Christian Wood, and JaVale McGee on the team’s center depth chart with Markieff Morris also now part of Dallas’ frontcourt following the Kyrie Irving trade.

Aldridge has career averages of 19.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.