The Dallas Mavericks' NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat in 2011 is one of the most impressive upsets in the history of the sport. On paper, a big three led by an all-time great in LeBron James looked to be too overpowering for the Mavs to topple. Talent alone was never going to be enough, but crucial intangibles like grit, intensity and of course discipline all sealed the deal.

A member of that championship team, analyst Brendan Haywood, recalled just how much then-head coach Rick Carlisle stressed the importance of discipline. He learned quickly that one must not deviate from the game plan in Dallas, otherwise they should expect a verbal lashing that is as blunt as it is hilarious.

Heywood shared a specific, NSFW conversation that Carlisle- current Indiana Pacers coach– had with him after the big man threw up a shot off an offensive rebound instead of looking in the direction of his Hall of Fame teammate.

‘”You see that guy in the corner {Dirk Nowitzki}, that's 20K points there,”‘ Haywood recounted on No Chill with Gilbert Arenas. ‘”Your job is to rebound and block shots. Don't you ever look off Dirk to take your raggedy a** jump hook again.”‘

Now that is some tough love right there. It did seem to ultimately pay off, though. Nowitzki put together a truly legendary performance, but Haywood also played a critical role in the Mavs winning their first championship in franchise history by embodying those aforementioned skills.

Pacers fans can only hope that the longtime head coach can helm a similarly well-oiled machine in the Eastern Conference. Ideally, though, the young team will figure things out before they being savagely ripped apart.