The Texas Rangers are still in contention for a World Series title in 2023. On the verge of elimination from the MLB playoffs at the hands of the Houston Astros Sunday night, Texas mustered more than enough strength to power themselves to a 9-2 obliteration of the Astros to force a Game 7 in the 2023 American League Championship Series — and make Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and Mavs owner Mark Cuban happy.

Game 7!!!!!! Let’s go — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 23, 2023

Like all other Ranger fans, Nowitzki and Cuban are intently following the ALCS between the Rangers and the Astros which has been full of drama, to say the least. The Rangers looked as though they were going to make quick work of Houston, as they won the first two games of the series. But Houston hit back and won each contest from Games 3 to 5 to take the series lead before the Rangers answered right back with a Game 7-forcing victory in Game 6.

Nowitzki surely knows what it feels like to be in a high-pressure playoff situation that the Rangers are in at the moment. The German basketball legend had countless sparkling performances in the NBA playoffs during his days with the Mavericks.

All eyes will be on the Rangers and the Astros again this Monday, with both teams eyeing to become the 2023 American League champions and earn a ticket to the Fall Classic.

The Rangers last appeared in the World Series in 2011 — the same year the Nowitzki and the Mavs defeated LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.