Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki sent a rather hilarious but brutally honest message to his fellow 2023 Hall of Famers, admitting to Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker that he “didn't always like” them.

Nowitzki, however, said that not out of hate for his peers but rather as a competitor who had the desire to win at all cost. In his Hall of Fame speech, Nowitzki added that he has nothing but respect for the trio, highlighting that their greatness is undeniable.

“Pau, Tony, D-Wade, I didn't always like you guys. We competed at the highest level, but there was always some appreciation of your guys' greatness. Thank you guys,” Nowitzki said before giving a special shoutout to San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, via NBA TV.

"Pau, Tony, DWade, I didn't always like you guys… but there was always some appreciation of your guys' greatness." Dirk on the #23HoopClass 🗣️ 📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/RPpmihkeqy — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

To be fair to Dirk Nowitzki, it's easy to see where he's coming from. Playing for the Mavs in the West throughout his career, he had countless battles with Pau Gasol and his Los Angeles Lakers, as well as with Tony Parker and the Spurs.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

In the build-up of the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, Nowitzki even said that he “used to hate the Spurs” because they were the “big brother” that was always in the Mavs' way.

As for Dwyane Wade, Nowitzki has plenty of history with him. Wade and his Miami Heat gave Dirk and Dallas a huge heartbreak in 2006 when they denied them the NBA championship in the Finals. And then years later in the 2011 playoffs, Nowitzki finally got his revenge and overcame his nemesis by beating them for the title.

While Nowitzki did admit he can't say that he and Wade are friends now that they are retired, what remains is their mutual respect for each other.

In the end, Nowitzki is happy to be included in such a historic 2023 class. In fact, one can say that it's one of the best class in the history of the Hall of Fame considering how legendary all those selected into it.