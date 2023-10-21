Following the Dallas Mavericks impressive implosion nearing the end of last season, which caused them to miss playoffs, it was clear that some significant changes were going to be made. One such change was the original decision to not bring back guard Theo Pinson–a player who, despite his struggles on the court, won the hearts of Mavs fans off the court with his vibes and personality. However, team has decided to have him sign a G-league contract following a trade that saw him go to the Texas Legends.

Pinson originally shot to internet stardom during the 2022 NBA playoffs, where his trash talking from the bench led to a number of hilarious moments. It quickly became apparent that teammates, fans, and even Mavs owner Mark Cuban loved what he brought to the table. Eventually, he became an invaluable part of the Mavericks culture.

To clarify, Pinson is signing a G League contract with the Mavs, so he won't be featuring for Dallas in the NBA, per Tim Cato of The Athletic.

Regardless, his presence around the organization is bound to be a positive influence. Furthermore, the Legends will be quite fun to watch, as there will be multiple two-way Mavs players alongside him, including AJ Lawson in the back court. Depending on his performance, Pinson may even work his way back onto the Dallas bench and continue to provide NBA fans with the type of antics they have grown to love of his.