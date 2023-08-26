The FIBA World Cup of basketball has begun and Slovenia has become a team to watch now that Mavs star Luka Doncic has donned the national uniform. Doncic is one of the top players in the NBA and has now become the top dog for his home country.

Ever vigilant, Doncic corrected an error made by FIBA officials over Slovenia. The latest World Cup predictions on Doncic and Slovenia bode well for his upcoming performances.

Now Doncic is looking forward to facing the man he believes may be the most impactful European in the tournament in Walter Tavares. Slovenia is expected to face Tavares’ Cape Verde team on August 30.

“We spent a lot of time together when I was in Madrid. Great guy and amazing player,” the Mavs phenom said about Tavares after a 37-point performance against Venezuela Saturday. “I think he is the most impactful player in EuroLeague.”

A motivated and in shape Doncic is bad news for the rest of Slovenia’s World Cup competition. The slick 6-foot-7 forward averaged over 32 points and over eight rebounds and eight assists per game last season for Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks in the National Basketball Association.

Now he is hoping to take his game to new heights, with his country’s success in the prestigious, well known basketball tournament on the line this summer.

“It is going to be special to play against him. I never played against him. It is going to be very tough,” Doncic said about his upcoming match against Tavares at Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan. “I am looking forward to playing against him.”

The Mavs’ Doncic said he relishes playing on the big stage for his country’s national team and calls it a “special” honor that is “from the heart” and “amazing.” The hope for fans of his country’s team is that the superlatives will be reserved for after a World Cup championship game victory.

“There is no difference,” the Mavs star said.

“Every time I can play for the national team, I will play. Representing your country, you are always motivated, no matter what happens in the season. Obviously, it was disappointing that we could not make the Playoffs, but playing for your country is special. It is from the heart. And representing your country, it is amazing.”