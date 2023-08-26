Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not allow his home country to be disrespected. Recently, at the FIBA World Cup, Doncic recognized that his home country Slovenia's name was incorrectly spelled as “Slovania” on a poster. The Mavs sensation made sure to correct the error with a sharpie.

Luka Doncic corrected the spelling of Slovenia at the FIBA World Cup 😂🖍️ (via @luka7doncic / IG) pic.twitter.com/EihfHpGXWL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 26, 2023

The Slovenian National Team will begin tournament play on Saturday against Venezuela.

Spelling is just one of the many talents that Luka Doncic possesses.

On the basketball court, Doncic has already established himself as one of the best players in the NBA in just five seasons, and he's been in that discussion for at least three of those years.

Unfortunately, the Mavs' play on the court did not reflect that talent a year ago. Despite trading for All-Star guard Kyrie Irving midway through the season, the two Dallas costars couldn't seem to establish any synergy with one another, and Dallas shockingly missed the Play-In game as a result.

However, the two ball-dominant guards now have a full offseason to work together and try to figure things out. Irving has already proven to be capable of succeeding alongside another floor general with LeBron James in Cleveland.

While Doncic (and few if any in NBA history, for that matter) is not quite at the level of prime LeBron James, he's still comparable in the way he sees the floor and seems to always make the right decision.

Mavericks fans will hope that he and Irving can find a way to recreate some of that Cleveland magic when the season rolls around in a couple of months.