Back on March 20th, 2023, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavs faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies went on to win the game by a final score of 112-108 after outscoring the Mavericks in the fourth quarter 29-12. Irving finished with a team-high 28 points in the Mavericks loss, while Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis in scoring as he ended up with 28 points and shot 10-for-16 from the field.

After the game, Irving didn't take Dillon Brooks' jersey in a jersey swap, and he recently dropped a truth bomb on the Brooks jersey swap snub, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“I was pissed at [Dillon Brooks]. He knew it too… He hurt me again in that game… I didn’t take his jersey after the game because I was just so focused on getting to the locker room.”

"I was pissed at [Dillon Brooks]. He knew it too… He hurt me again in that game… I didn’t take his jersey after the game because I was just so focused on getting to the locker room.” —Kyrie Irving (via @KyrieIrving /Twitch)pic.twitter.com/TJBHKWGh7P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 12, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Kyrie Irving, 31, was selected with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has played for four different teams in his 12 seasons in the NBA — the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.6 blocks, 1.9 turnovers, and 2.8 personal fouls per game across 20 appearances with the Mavs during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

The former Duke star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field as a Maverick during the 2022-23 regular season — Irving converted 51.0% of his field-goal attempts.

Here's to hoping that Irving and Luka Doncic will be able to lead the Mavs to a 2024 postseason appearance after the team missed out on the postseason entirely a season ago.