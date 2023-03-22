Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving had it going offensively in Monday’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 28 points — on 10-for-24 shooting from the field — in a game the Mavericks went on to lose by a final score of 112-108. So when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and the Golden State Warriors visit the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night to play the Mavericks, every Mavericks fan under the sun was hoping Kyrie Irving could suit up playing vs. the Warriors.

Kyrie Irving ruled out vs. Warriors

The Mavericks had Irving listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to right foot soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. However, Wednesday afternoon the team revealed that Irving will not play. In other injury news relevant to the Mavs, Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) was on the right side to play for Dallas.

Irving, 30, is in his 12th year in the NBA and first as a member of the Mavericks organization. He’s averaging 27.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.7 blocks per game across 53 appearances with the Nets and Mavericks this season (all starts).

The former Duke star is shooting the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Irving’s current 49.2% field-goal percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect the Mavericks to beat the Warriors at home on Wednesday. After all, the Warriors have struggled to win games on the road all season, as they own an 8-29 road record. But things definitely got a little bit more difficult with the news that Kyrie Irving has been ruled out.