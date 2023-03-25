Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd admits his team deserves to be booed by the home fans following their brutal and costly loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

The Hornets were without Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball, but Luka Doncic and the Mavs still ended up losing what many deemed as a winnable contest. Dallas even went down by as much as 21 points, highlighting their inability to defend and play winning basketball.

Naturally when Dallas was down bad, fans at the American Airlines Center booed them heavily. The home fans’ frustrations didn’t stop there, as many also took to Twitter to air their disappointment.

Kidd, for his part, said that the Mavs faithful have every right to criticize them. The veteran coach was even surprised the fans didn’t start booing right in the first quarter when they got off to a slow start.

“Probably should have been booed in the first quarter, just the effort in the play. They [the fans] have a right [to boo], they paid to see a better show. It wasn’t there until the second half. We can’t come out like that, especially this time of the year,” Kidd said, per Grant Afseth of Dallas Basketball.

Jason Kidd’s criticism of the Mavs continued in the presser, noting that they were “dogs**t” in the first half of the contest. For those who missed it, Dallas ended the second quarter trailing by 14 points and they were never able to recover from there. Luka Doncic and co. lost 117-109.

If the Mavs are unable to get over their slump, they can expect the fans to keep criticizing them, that’s for sure.