By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While some fans are happy to see Luka Doncic score 51 points to help the Dallas Mavericks take down the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and boost his MVP bid, Jason Kidd is not one of them.

And why would he? Doncic dropping another 50-piece is good TV and all that, but for the Mavs it’s a sign that they need him to always do the heavy lifting just to win. Not only is that strategy unsustainable, but they are also putting a lot of workload on Luka’s body night in and night out. That is definitely a recipe for disaster.

Kidd admitted as much following their 126-125 win over the Spurs, emphasizing that they need to help him soon.

“We’ve got to get healthy here soon. We’re asking too much of Luka,” Kidd said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic has been on a historic stretch, with his 51-piece against the Spurs the third time in the last five games that he dropped 50 or more to help propel the Mavs to victory. And sure enough, it’s not just out of whim or just to show everyone that he can, but rather because Dallas needs him to do so.

The Mavs are missing the likes of Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, JaVale McGee and Maxi Kleber, so it’s understandable why Luka had to carry a heavier load. Nonetheless, even when those players return from injury, the Mavs might want to consider adding another star-level talent beside their Slovenian superstar. After all, it has become quite clear that Doncic needs more than just simple help if they want to compete for the title.