The Dallas Mavericks are slipping further and further away from a shot at the playoffs, which would be a catastrophic end result after taking the risk to acquire Kyrie Irving.

After yet another loss on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, thy find themselves a game back (virtually two because of the tie-breaker) of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final play-in spot in the West. For Kyrie, Luka Doncic, and the rest of the Mavs, the spotlight has shifted from the court to the quotes as the locker room speaks out on the current state of the team.

Irving addressed the slide Dallas finds itself in juxtaposed with his own situation, finding himself in a new work environment and learning on the fly while also having to answer for all the losing, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“What does our future look like? I think that now, again, just where we are in the season, and where other teams are positioned already, it kind of looks like a bit of a clusterfuck, to be honest with you,” said Kyrie Irving. “Because we’re 37-40, and we’re trying to fight to get into the play-in game. It’s not the expectations I don’t think any of us had in that locker room and me getting traded midseason.”

Irving asserted that losses aside, his experience in Dallas has been nothing but pleasant and his affinity towards his teammates has yet to waver. But it’s hard to ignore those losses.

Luka Doncic was vocal about not yet losing hope that the Mavs can turn things around, but the worst-case scenario of missing the playoffs entirely becomes more and more real by the day. The jury is still out on the Kyrie Irving experiment, but the verdict is beginning to form already – and it’s not looking good.