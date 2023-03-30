Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Dallas Mavericks’ playoff hopes are in serious jeopardy, but Luka Doncic is not losing hope.

After the Mavs failed to string wins together and lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, the find themselves stuck at the 11th seed and one game behind the 10th-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Making matters worse, they have only five games left on the season, and four of those are against playoff or Play-In teams. They play the Miami Heat next before taking on the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

Considering their situation, it seems impossible for the Mavs to get out of the massive hole they dug themselves in.

However, in his postgame presser following the heartbreaking 116-108 loss to the Sixers, Doncic emphasized that they still have a chance to make the playoffs via the Play-In. Of course it won’t be easy, but for Luka, a chance is all they need and they have that.

“We still have chances, so we shouldn’t give up yet,” Doncic said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

There is no longer any room for error for the Mavs moving forward. If they want to make it to the Play-In, they need every win they can get, especially with the likes of the Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers playing well to improve their playoff chances.

Fans will definitely love Luka’s mentality here. While Kyrie Irving said it’s a “clusterf**k” for the team now, he’s staying positive. But at the end of the day, they will need to walk the talk.