Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving doesn't hesitate to give anyone their flowers, and that includes his fellow NBA fraternity members. While there are those from present and past generations that may snipe at one another, attempting to downplay the others greatness, Uncle Drew embodies the type of respect that only helps bridge relationships between his generation and the future of the league.

That was on display again on Friday afternoon, as Irving watched Team USA take down the Puerto Rican national team from a live stream and took the time to shoutout Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards, who has emerged as a starter for the U.S.

“It's not just by coincidence that some of the best of the best have worn No. 10,” Irving says. “It's not by coincidence…. all planned out. Carefully thought out. It's legacy talk here.”

Kyrie showed love to Anthony Edwards on his stream ✊🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/KdAJ311WzB — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) August 11, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“And like I said, I've been able to win on every level, except for college. Gold medal. NBA championship.”

Irving's message on Friday may as well have been: ‘Welcome to the club.'

Like Irving, Edwards is a winner. He won a high school championship with Holy Spirit Prep (GA) in 2018. Though he would not win a championship in college, he had a standout freshman season, even being named as a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Named an All-Star for the first time in 2022-23, this offseason has seen him not only earning a spot on the Team USA roster but garnering MVP hype as well. Now he has a chance be a key player on a team that wins gold, as Irving did in the 2014 FIBA World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics.