Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards has long been thought to be a potential face of the league when the new generation of NBA players establishes a firm grip on their era.

Currently starting for the U.S. men's national basketball team as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup, Edwards has seemingly gotten better every season since being drafted, culminating in not just a selection to the Team USA Senior Team but his first career All-Star selection in 2022-23.

The first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards found himself being compared to five-time MVP Michael Jordan after his freshman year at Georgia. While those are undoubtedly high expectations, Edwards does have a level of confidence and a complete skillset that makes that comparison sound a little less far-fetched than it might had originally been. Especially with more and more people — fans, broadcasters, analysts, and members of the NBA fraternity — beginning to see him as a potential MVP candidate in the future.

Recently, Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett issued a bold challenge to Ant Man, telling him to go grab MVP this year as he believes the 22-year-old has been working at a different level this offseason.

Kevin Garnett with some very high praise for Anthony Edwards:

One of the most iconic players in Timberwolves history, one might think that KG was showing a bit of bias in beliefs. However, Los Angeles Lakers fan favorite and USA Basketball teammate Austin Reaves also believes that an MVP award might be in Edwards's future.

“…For sure,” he tells Sports Illustrated.

“I think just his ability to do everything, honestly,” Reaves says of what he likes about Edwards's game. “I think he could guard 1-5 and he just continues to get better.”