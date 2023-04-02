The Dallas Mavericks‘ playoff hopes just took a massive blow on Saturday after they suffered a deflating 129-122 loss at the hands of the Miami Heat. Luka Doncic did all he can to prevent the Mavs from losing their sixth game in seven contests, but in the end, his heroics proved futile.

Unsurprisingly, Dallas supporters brought out the pitchforks after another devastating defeat. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd drew the ire of more than a few fans out there as the blame game begins for the team. At this point, the fans weren’t shy about letting their true feelings known about the veteran shot-caller:

Doncic dropped a game-high 42 points in the loss, along with 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two triples. Tim Hardaway Jr. messed around as well, going for 31 points on six triples. Even Kyrie Irving did his thing with 23 points and eight assists. In the end, it all didn’t matter.

It is worth noting that apart from Doncic, Kyrie, and Hardaway, the rest of the squad combined for just 26 points. The fans weren’t at all happy that Christian Wood and Jaden Hardy played limited minutes in the defeat:

Something’s gotta give for the Mavs, especially if they end up missing out on the Play-In tournament altogether. At this point, it seems like Jason Kidd is going to be the scapegoat for what is looking like another wasted season for Dallas.

All hope is not lost for the Mavs (and Jason Kidd), though. They are still just one game outside the Play-In picture in the West with four matchups still to play.

 