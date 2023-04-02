A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Dallas Mavericks‘ playoff hopes just took a massive blow on Saturday after they suffered a deflating 129-122 loss at the hands of the Miami Heat. Luka Doncic did all he can to prevent the Mavs from losing their sixth game in seven contests, but in the end, his heroics proved futile.

Unsurprisingly, Dallas supporters brought out the pitchforks after another devastating defeat. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd drew the ire of more than a few fans out there as the blame game begins for the team. At this point, the fans weren’t shy about letting their true feelings known about the veteran shot-caller:

If Jason Kidd is still employed by tomorrow morning you have failed as an organization — Condo (@CondoM131228) April 2, 2023

Jason Kidd getting fired and the Mavs winning the lottery LFG, perfect season pic.twitter.com/CqmwoKlUQn — 627Zach (Fire Kidd) (@627zach) April 2, 2023

When are y’all gunna realize Jason Kidd should be working at Pizza Hut?!? Bucks fans been telling you for 5+ years https://t.co/Q8gaFF1Ljm — 𝓑𝓸𝓫𝓫𝔂𝓼𝓦𝓸𝓻𝓵𝓭 🏀 (@BobbysWorld414) April 2, 2023

This is the worst collapse of a team I’ve ever seen. From 4th to out of the playoffs. Just wild: Fire Jason Kidd — Mavilier (@Mavilier) April 2, 2023

Doncic dropped a game-high 42 points in the loss, along with 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two triples. Tim Hardaway Jr. messed around as well, going for 31 points on six triples. Even Kyrie Irving did his thing with 23 points and eight assists. In the end, it all didn’t matter.

It is worth noting that apart from Doncic, Kyrie, and Hardaway, the rest of the squad combined for just 26 points. The fans weren’t at all happy that Christian Wood and Jaden Hardy played limited minutes in the defeat:

christian wood only getting 12 minutes is disgusting man, jason kidd is a criminal 😭 — jeff (@retrojeffhoops) April 2, 2023

Jason Kidd is the coach https://t.co/mnyLJQNuEm — Bibs (@BibsCorner) April 2, 2023

J Kidd:

“We aren’t built for defense. We just need to outscore our opponents.” Also J Kidd:

Plays Hardy 5mins in the 1st half.

Plays Wood 7mins in the 1st half. — April 5th is FIRE JASON KIDD day at AAC (@MVPLuka77) April 2, 2023

Something’s gotta give for the Mavs, especially if they end up missing out on the Play-In tournament altogether. At this point, it seems like Jason Kidd is going to be the scapegoat for what is looking like another wasted season for Dallas.

All hope is not lost for the Mavs (and Jason Kidd), though. They are still just one game outside the Play-In picture in the West with four matchups still to play.