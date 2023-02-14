When the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, fans and experts alike questioned the move. Irving’s off-court antics aside, the biggest worry of many is his fit alongside Luka Doncic. After all, both players are ball-dominant guards.

Irving, however, is confused by all the talks. While he is indeed better with the ball on his hands, it doesn’t really mean he can’t play off the ball. He highlighted that it’s such a huge “misconception” about him considering he has shown the ability to co-exist with other ball-dominant scorers in the past.

“It’s just a trendy question to ask me over and over again. … I don’t know what the misconception is why I can’t play off the ball,” Irving said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

For what it’s worth, while fans are worried about how Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can make their partnership work, head coach Jason Kidd and the Mavs are not worried about it. For one, they wouldn’t do the trade for Irving if they are concerned about their inability to mesh well. It has been reported before that the team is confident about Doncic’s ability to adapt and Kidd’s coaching.

Furthermore, Kidd expressed his belief on Monday before their showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves that the Doncic-Irving duo will work as they get more reps, as if sending a stern warning to the rest of the NBA.

“Once they get their reps and understand each other, it’s going to be a beautiful thing,” Kidd said.

It sure looks like Irving, Kidd and the Mavs are not worried about their new superstar backcourt. While the team has yet to really produce significant results, Dallas fans should be a bit patient with them for now as well.