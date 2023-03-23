After missing the Dallas Mavericks previous game, All-NBA guard Kyrie Irving could play against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday according to head coach Jason Kidd (h/t Eddie Sefko of mavs.com).

Irving was nursing a foot injury on Wednesday, as the Mavs fell 125-127 to the Golden State Warriors despite impressive performances by superstar Luka Doncic and rookie Jaden Hardy. The duo would combine to score 57 points while Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson would only score 29 points. Yet, the modest contributions they received from Reggie Bullock and Josh Green — a combined 27 points — pales in comparison to what they have alone in Irving.

Irving, one of the most skilled offensive players to step foot on the hardwood, has played for multiple teams throughout his career but rarely missed a beat. Even with the Mavs, a slow start for a new-look team pairing Iving with another high usage All-Star in Luka Doncic couldn’t be attributed to poor play from Irving.

The eight-time All-Star has averaged 27.4 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent from 3-point range. Numbers aside, Irving may be in peak form as a scorer, with defenders really at the mercy of his ball-handling, acrobatics, and superior touch from anywhere on the floor.

Consequently, when the Mavs do get Irving back, they’ll be at full strength and get to work out any remaining kinks they have as they focus on building chemistry.

With the playoffs right around the corner, a healthy Dallas team will be tough defeat four times in a series of seven.