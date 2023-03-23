A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s not a good day for Dallas Mavericks fans, as the team just got victimized by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night, 127-125. If it’s any consolation for Mavs fans, Luka Doncic had a performance in the game that put him on top of another all-time Dallas record list (via ESPN Stats & Info).

“Luka Doncic has 41 30-point games this season, passing Mark Aguirre in 1983-84 for the most in a season in Mavericks history.”

Doncic finished with 30 points against the Warriors but made just 11 of his 27 attempts from the field and hit just two of his 10 tries from behind the arc. He was also just 6-for-10 from the free-throw line. Nevertheless, he had a heavier load in this game, with Kyrie Irving sitting out due to an injury. Doncic did get plenty of help from Jaden Hardy, who impressed once again by exploding for 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting after coming off the bench.

The Mavs have lost in both of their last couple of outings, having suffered a 112-108 road loss at the Memphis Grizzlies last Monday as well. Their form is a serious concern now, but there’s still no need to press the panic button. So long as the Mavs have Luka Doncic, this is a team that should get back on track sooner than later. Getting back Kyrie Irving soon should also help Dallas, which will look to end its skid on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets at home.

On the season, Luka Doncic is averaging 33.0 points on 50 percent shooting from the field.