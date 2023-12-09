Kyrie Irving avoided a serious injury Friday but his status for the Mavs-Grizzlies game is currently uncertain

Kyrie Irving reportedly suffered “just a bruise” following his collision with Dallas Mavericks big man Dwight Powell, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports. Despite avoiding a serious injury, Irving is reportedly dealing with a significant amount of pain and his status for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies is currently uncertain.

The Mavericks later announced that Irving suffered a right heel contusion. He returned to Dallas to begin treatment but there is no timetable for his return.

Irving suffered the heel injury after Powell fell on it during Friday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Dallas was able to emerge victorious despite Irving's mid-game departure, but the attention quickly turned to his injury status. Mavs fans were hoping for the best, and thankfully it appears that Irving is okay.

Still, Irving's status will be worth closely monitoring ahead of the Mavs-Grizzlies clash.

Kyrie Irving's status vs. Grizzles in question

The Mavs have won back-to-back games after defeating the Blazers on Friday and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Dallas is aiming to earn their third consecutive victory Monday on the road in Memphis before returning home to play the second of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dallas will proceed with caution when it comes to Irving's injury status. And as aforementioned, there is currently no timetable for his return.

The Mavs will address the situation on Sunday and Monday to see how he's feeling. If Irving is forced to miss any time, Dallas will need players to step up around Luka Doncic and the rest of the starters.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kyrie Irving's status as they are made available.