Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is reportedly playing through a foot injury amid the team’s playoff push, per Shams Charania.

“Kyrie Irving suffered a right foot injury on March 8th,” Charania said. “I’m told he’s been playing through and gutting out plantar fasciitis in his right foot. I’m told this is not considered to be a structural matter, more of a day-to-day pain tolerance nagging injury that he’s playing through.”

Irving is averaging over 28 points per contest in 13 games played for the Mavs since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets. He’s been a key piece to the puzzle when on the floor, and his presence will continue to be crucial moving forward.

Charania later revealed what a Mavs’ executive told him in regards to Kyrie Irving’s preparation.

“One Mavs executive told me today that he’s been the ultimate professional in Dallas,” Charania said. “And also compared his preparation level to Dirk Nowitzki.”

Dallas currently sits in eighth place in the Western Conference. However, they are just a few games behind the fourth place Phoenix Suns. If the Mavs play well down the stretch, they may have an opportunity to dramatically increase their playoff position.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are the best players on the team. But it will be interesting to see how Irving performs amid this injury. The ailment hasn’t impacted him in recent action, as Kyrie is averaging 33 points over his last two games.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Kyrie Irving injury situation.