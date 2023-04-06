Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kyrie Irving got off to a slow start during the Dallas Mavericks’ Wednesday game against the Sacramento Kings, scoring only six points in the first half as the Mavs trailed by 11. However, he ended the night with 31 along with a Dallas W.

So what changed for Kyrie in the second half? Well, for one, he got to eat some food.

Irving is fasting for Ramadan, and so when he got to eat at the half, it seemed to have helped him. The Mavs star admitted as much, adding that he really needed to get something going to help the team.

“Glad that we finished the game strong. It could have gone either way. I’m glad I got some food in me in the second half. S**t, I had to get it going. Excuse my language, kids,” Irving said right after their 123-119 win.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyrie Irving playing 43 minutes while fasting in the month of Ramadan and breaking his fast second half and getting the win is a black mamba mentality. Legendary pic.twitter.com/kRINThYQqj — The New Media ® (@TNMSports) April 6, 2023

Kyrie Irving had 12 points through the first three quarters, and it’s in the fourth quarter that he absolutely exploded. The Mavs guard dropped 19 points on the Kings in the period as Dallas took the lead and never looked back.

The veteran scorer certainly stepped up at the right time for the Mavs. Luka Doncic allowed Dallas to stay within striking distance of Sacramento with his 29 points in three quarters, and then Kyrie finished it off as the duo combined for 60.

Sure enough, Dallas will need Kyrie to do the same in their last two games against the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings. The Mavs could certainly thrive with a closer like him alongside Luka, and luckily for the fans, it appears the two are clicking just at the right time.