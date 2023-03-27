Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kyrie Irving has nothing but love and support for Luka Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks star showed his frustration on the team this 2022-23 season.

When the Mavs lost to the Charlotte Hornets last Friday, Doncic didn’t hold back in expressing his disappointment and sharing that he’s no longer having fun amid their struggles. From a postseason contender before the All-Star break, Dallas has fallen big time and is currently out of the playoff and even the Play-In picture.

“It’s really frustrating. I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me. I’m just being out there, you know? I used to have really fun smiling on court, but it’s just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball,” Doncic said.

Of course Luka’s comments worried a lot of fans, with some even predicting that he’s going to demand a trade from the Mavs sooner rather than later.

Jason Kidd has since defended his superstar, saying that “he’s human” and that the Slovenian only “spoke his truth.” With that said, it is up to the team to bring that usual smile and swagger back.

Irving, for his part, also chimed in and shared his support for his Mavs teammate.

“I’m proud of him for being honest about it. … We’ve just got to really put our arm around him as a brother, as a human being,” the veteran guard shared, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Unfortunately for Kyrie Irving and the Mavs, the team lost to the Hornets once again on Sunday, certainly increasing the frustration of Luka Doncic.

As Kyrie said, though, he and the rest of the team can only be supportive of their “brother” and go through and overcome their current woes together. Hopefully, though, it comes soon before tit’s too late.