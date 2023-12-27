Luka Doncic was placed on the injury report ahead of the Mavs-Cavs Wednesday game following his 50-point performance Monday.

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday. Luka Doncic, who dropped 50 points in Dallas' Christmas Day victory over the Phoenix Suns, has been added to the NBA injury report due to left quad soreness and is being listed as questionable.

Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber have already been ruled out for Wednesday's affair. It appears that Doncic's final status will not be revealed until Wednesday.

Luka Doncic dealing with injury ahead of Mavs-Cavs clash

If Doncic can't go Wednesday, Dallas will need players such as Tim Hardaway Jr., Dereck Lively, and Dante Exum to step up in a major way versus the Cavs. It's worth noting that Cleveland has injury concerns of their own.

Darius Garland, Ty Jerome, and Evan Mobley are all listed as out. Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert are questionable while Sam Merrill is doubtful.

At the moment, Doncic still has a chance to play. He's popped up on the injury report in recent games but clearly wasn't bothered Monday in his epic performance. In addition to his 50 points, Luka Doncic recorded 15 assists, six rebounds, four steals, and three blocks.

There will still be hope for Dallas if Doncic ends up being ruled out. Dereck Lively's emergence this season has been pivotal for the Mavs. Dallas needed a reliable post presence and despite being just 19-years old and in his first NBA season, Lively has been everything the Mavericks could have hoped for and more.

Both the Mavs and Cavs' injury reports will be worth closely monitoring with stars such as Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell listed as questionable. Doncic and Mitchell are the best players on their teams and fans on both sides are hopeful that both stars can play in what projects to be a competitive matchup.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Doncic's injury status.