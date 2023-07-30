Luka Doncic is fully focused on the team he is playing for right now, and that is the Slovenia national team not the Dallas Mavericks. The FIBA World Cup tips-off in less than a month in the Philippines, so his attention is with his country.

He did briefly share his insights on the Mavs' busy offseason, however.

“I'm with the national team now, so I don't think about that, but Dallas is taking good steps,” Doncic said, via Basket News. “We can still sign someone, or maybe not.” Ah, the old “I'm not going to address that before vaguely addressing it” move. The star point guard is well-versed in Athlete Speak 101. In all seriousness, though, he should be pleased by the direction of the franchise.

Dallas parted with a massive chunk of its defensive identity when it traded for Kyrie Irving last season, so there was a lot of work to be done over the last month to fix the roster's deficiencies. That began at the 2023 NBA Draft when the Mavs traded down to take Duke center Dereck Lively II. He is arguably the best shot blocker in the class and can eventually blossom into an elite NBA rim protector. Defense alone was not needed, though.

The team was also sorely missing Dorian Finney-Smith's high energy level. Enter Grant Williams. Although the former Boston Celtics role player sometimes gets himself into trouble with his trash-talking, he was a key difference-maker the last couple of years. Williams is also efficient from distance (career 37.9 percent 3-point shooter).

Perhaps Dallas' most underrated move, though, was reuniting with guard Seth Curry, who averaged more than 12 points per game on over 49 percent shooting from the floor in 64 games with the team in 2019-20. Although Kyrie Irving is technically the only legitimate offensive star on the roster- he signed a three-year, $126 million contract on the first day of free agency-, Luka Doncic should be happy about the new additions.

But he has time to dive into all of that. His current mission is to will a country of two million people to the basketball apex. He might have to carry Slovenia, but the Mavericks should be lending plenty of support next NBA season.