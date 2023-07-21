After a couple of embarrassing moments with the Boston Celtics last season, Grant Williams gets a fresh start next season with the Dallas Mavericks. Though, that is not stopping him from reliving, clarifying and laughing about those lowlights during the offseason.

While his infamous exchange with Jimmy Butler in the Eastern Conference Finals, commands most of the attention, who could forget Williams' bold proclamation to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell in a March regular season matchup. With the score tied and less than one second left on the clock, the confident 24-year-old headed to the free throw line and guaranteed Mitchell he would knock down both. The exact opposite happened and the Celtics lost a heartbreaker.

Williams recalled the brutal moment and the struggles that ensued after he missed both free throws. “It was like one of those all-time Gilbert Arenas moments,” he told Theo Pinson on the Run Your Race Podcast, via Tidal League. “I clanked both and from then on I think I missed like freakin' 6 free throws the rest of the season. I was missing free throws like a mental block.”

The forward is of course referencing Arenas' own misadventures at the free throw line in the first round of the 2006 NBA Playoffs, coincidentally also involving a face of the Cavaliers. After being taunted by LeBron James, the Washington Wizards guard missed two free throws that would have extended the team's lead to three points with just over 15 seconds left. Damon Jones hit a buzzer-beater to clinch the series for Cleveland.

Grant Williams did not endure something quite as devastating as that, but he has been the subject of countless social media roasts these past few months.

Even so, the former Boston role player can be a crucial piece of the Mavs' turnaround in 2023-24. If Williams continues to showcase stalwart defense, timely shot-making and that signature intensity, fans will probably let him slide for a couple of regrettable trash-talking incidents.