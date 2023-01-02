By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks appear to be figuring things out after a somewhat slow start to the 2022-23 season. Doncic has been on an absolute tear as of late, and has led the Mavs on a six-game win streak, which has catapulted them up to fourth in the Western Conference standings. In the process, the Mavs appear to be closer to reaching the expectations set for them before this season.

While Doncic and the Mavs are obviously focused on the current season at hand, it looks like they have an exciting adventure on their hands in the upcoming 2023-24 season. Reports have come out saying that, as the NBA attempts to continue to expand their outreach in foreign markets, the Mavs will be set for a trip abroad during next preseason that would see them play games in the United Arab Emirates and Madrid, which would be a huge development for the league.

“League sources say there are plans for the Luka Dončić-led Dallas Mavericks to play a preseason game next season in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi. The Mavericks’ expected preseason date there, sources say, would be part of a two-game trip abroad that includes a game against perennial Spanish League power Real Madrid, Dončić’s first professional club. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been determined to arrange a preseason game in Madrid on behalf of his franchise player.” – Marc Stein

This is an interesting report, and it certainly is the cause for excitement around the NBA. As the league continues to grow, more fans are flocking to watch games throughout the NBA, with a large section of those fans coming from countries other than the United States of America. Nothing is confirmed here, but having one of the biggest stars in the league in Doncic partaking in these preseason games would be huge, and it will be interesting to see if we have any concrete updates on this development in the near future.