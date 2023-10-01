The Dallas Mavs are hoping for a better season in 2023-2024 and Luka Doncic will have to be the straw that stirs the drink. The Mavs' star forward is one of the most talented offensive players in the game but questions abound about his defense and conditioning.

Doncic's handles left even Kyrie Irving in awe recently in a development that bodes well for his offensive game. Mavs Head Coach Jason Kidd offered his take on a sharpshooter the team brought back who could make the offense even more lethal.

On Saturday evening Doncic was praised by fans for his humble qualities after responding to a question posed by a Mavs page on Twitter.

The Mavs page posed the question: ‘Both are 23 years old. Who wins?'

Doncic's response caught many fans off-guard.

Dirk — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) October 1, 2023

“Humble GOAT,” one fan said in response. “Fake goat,” another fan said. Still another said “humble Luka” while another added “Good answer” with a laughing and crying emoji.

Nowitzki, a native of Germany, played his entire NBA career with the Mavs, averaging a career-high 26.6 points in 2005-2006. Listed as being 6-foot-11 to seven-feet tall, Nowitzki could have easily gotten his jump shot off over the much smaller Doncic, who is listed at 6-foot-7.

Doncic had a career-best 32.4 points last season showcasing his ability to shoot from outside, put the ball on the deck, drive to the rim and finish anywhere around the basket with a feathery touch.

“Humble King,” another fan said. “MVP season coming,” still another fan added.

“This is both the right and the wrong answer,” still another fan added.