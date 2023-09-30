The Dallas Mavericks biggest goal of the offseason was re-signing Kyrie Irving which they managed to do. They locked up Irving on a three-year contract worth $120 million as they hope to build a championship contender around him and Luka Doncic. That's not a bad duo to have, but the question has always been what type of pieces the Mavs put around Doncic and Irving. One of the players the Mavs brought in during free agency is sharpshooter Seth Curry. This is Curry's third stint with the Mavs, and head coach Jason Kidd is thrilled about his ability to play point guard as per Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com.

“And the one thing that is underrated about Seth is that he can also run the offense and we can put him out there to get us into different situations, but also have him on the floor because he's a very capable shooter,” Jason Kidd said. “So it just creates space, and to have that kind of weapon on the floor who can not just shoot it but also be able to get us into the offense – I think he's going to play a lot for us.”

Seth Curry's first stint with the Mavs came during the 2016-17 season when he signed as as free agent. An injury kept him out of the 2017-18 season and he ended up signing with the Portland Trail Blazers. He returned to the Mavs during the 2019 offseason after he exercised his player option to become a free agent after one season with the Blazers.