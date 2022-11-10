By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published 17 hours ago



Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic didn’t hide his disappointment on his performance and the Mavs’ display in their shocking 94-87 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

When it looked like the Mavs were done losing to rebuilding teams, they took a step back and played unarguably one of their most horrible games so far this season. They were one of the top offensive teams to start the campaign, but they failed to even breach 90 points against the Magic.

With that said, Doncic warned his teammates they need to get it sorted out or else they will be in trouble down the line.

“We got to play better as a team, especially against those kind of teams. We always say it before a game, but then we don’t do it. It’s a game that later we’re going to regret. They were good defensively today, but we’ve got to be way better,” Doncic said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic knows, however, that it goes for him as well. The Mavs need him to be at his best to win, and that wasn’t the case on Wednesday night. After scoring 44 points against the Magic in their first meeting 10 days ago, his production was almost cut in half this time around. He finished with 24 points on 9-of-29 shooting from the field, including 2-of-11 from deep.

“I played terribly today, but I think as a group we didn’t play good, so we’ve got to approach the game differently with the same motivation as if we were playing against, I don’t know, Milwaukee. So we’ve got to approach the game way better than this,” Doncic added.

The Mavs have no time to cry and overthink their latest loss, though. They play the Washington Wizards on Monday in the second game of their back-to-back, and hopes are high they’ll play better and bounce back for a quick return to the win column.