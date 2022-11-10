By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published 19 hours ago



Luka Doncic’s 30-point streak may have ended on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar made another kind of history. Even better, not even the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan were able to do it.

According to NBA History, the Slovenian sensation is only the second player in league history to have at least 235 points, 75 rebounds and 75 assists in the first 10 games of a season. He joins Oscar Robertson in the exclusive two-man club.

After tallying 24 points, six rebounds and six assists in the 94-87 loss to the Magic, Luka totaled 348 points, 82 rebounds and 81 assists through 10 outings. Robertson, for his part, achieved the feat in 1962-63 when he accumulated 326 points, 93 boards and 95 dimes in the same span.

Luka Doncic (348 points, 82 rebounds, 81 assists) is now the 2nd player in NBA history to record 325+ points, 75+ rebounds, and 75+ assists through their first 10 games of a season, joining: Oscar Robertson (1962-1963): 326 points, 93 rebounds, 95 assists pic.twitter.com/A2Myp3Q8US — NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 10, 2022

Luka Doncic would have probably wished to get the win rather than the record, but then again, it’s a testament to how phenomenal he has been for the Mavs. It was definitely not an easy feat to achieve, with the two GOAT leaders LeBron James and Michael Jordan not even able to achieve it even for one season.

As everyone knows by now, prior to joining Oscar Robertson, he was on Wilt Chamberlain’s trail for the longest 30-point streak to start the campaign. It ended in nine games, but that is still good enough for the second-best mark.

Doncic and the Mavs will look to bounce back on Thursday when they play their ex-forward Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards. Sure enough, the Dallas faithful will be hoping that it could be the start of another historic streak for Luka and the rest of the team.