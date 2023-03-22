The Golden State Warriors end their five-game road trip in Dallas as they take on the Mavericks in a pivotal Western Conference matchup. This game continues our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Mavericks prediction, pick and we will tell you how to watch as well.

The Warriors have a record of 37-36 and are currently the sixth seed in the playoffs. They finally got a road win their last time out in Houston, but have struggled all year when away from home. Steph Curry is having a monster season, averaging 29.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He is shooting 43.3 percent from three on the season but has been even hotter in the last ten games. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson also average over 20 points per game on the season.

The Mavericks made the trade for Kyrie Irving, but they have not enjoyed the success they thought they would. When Kyrie plays, the Mavericks have a record of just 6-7. However, in those 13 games, Irving has averaged 28.4 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. Luka Doncic is a top player in all of the NBA, and he is averaging 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game this season. Irving and Doncic have not yet put it together as they have a record of just 3-6 when they both play.

These two teams are separated by just a half-game in the playoff race. If Dallas wins, they will jump out of the play-in picture and into the playoffs. A Golden State win gives them a little bit of breathing room, but still not much. Needless to say, every game is important in the Western Conference and this playoff race is something to watch. On the year, these teams met twice. The season series is tied 1-1 heading to the rubber match.

Here are the Warriors-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Mavericks Odds

Golden State Warriors: -1 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: +1 (-110)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors-Mavericks

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors are one of the top offensive teams in the NBA. They are second in points per game, third in three-point percentage, and first in assists. They will need to use all of this if they want to win on Wednesday night. The Mavericks have given up 117.5 points per game in their last 10, so the opening is there. Steph Curry has scored 32 and 21 points in the two matchups against Dallas this season. On the road, Curry averages 30.5 points per game to go along with over six rebounds and assists. A game like this is going to be very important if the Warriors want to keep their playoff spot.

Dallas struggles in multiple categories on the court, and the Warriors will need to take advantage of it. The Mavericks have the worst rebounding differential and they are bottom 10 in assist and turnover differential. Golden State will need to play well in these categories to win Wednesday night.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors are one of the best teams when it comes to shooting threes. However, Dallas plays very good perimeter defense. Teams attempt just 31.4 threes per game against Dallas. The Mavericks were able to hold the Warriors to just 25.6 percent from deep in the game they won this year. Dallas will need to have a similar game plan in this game if they want to win. Do not be fooled though, the Mavericks can hang from three-point land. They are top 10 in the NBA in three-point percentage and they make the third most per game.

The Warriors have been brutal defensively lately. They have given up an even 121 points per game in their last 10. They have given up 130 points or more in four of those ten games. On the road, Golden State gives up 124.3 points per game. They have just eight road wins on the year as well. This all bodes well for Dallas and they will be in a good position to pull this one out.

Final Warriors-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are a completely different team on the road than they are at home. Luke Doncic is also expected to make his return Wednesday night. You can expect a really good game, but it is hard to bet on the Warriors when they play away from their home arena. The Mavericks should pull this one out in a high-scoring affair.

Final Warriors-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks +1 (-110), Over 236.5 (-110)