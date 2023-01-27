There’s no denying that Luka Doncic is one of the top superstars in the NBA today. It’s also a known fact that he has pretty much been a lone wolf for the Dallas Mavericks in that he’s petty much been carrying the Mavs all by himself throughout this season. Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Austin Rivers clearly agrees with this notion, and it doesn’t seem like he’s very fond of it either.

In a recent interview, Rivers was asked about what he looks for when he chooses which NBA games to watch. The 30-year-old named a handful of superstars he keeps his eye on as a spectator. He then turned his attention to Luka Doncic as he used a James Harden comparison to explain why he feels a bit overwhelmed by Luka’s heroics with the Mavs:

“I look for individual play. I could give a s–t about a team,” Rivers said (h/t Hoops Hype). “Kyrie Irving has the sexiest game on the basketball court … I like watching him more than… him and Damian Lillard. I like Luka Doncic, it’s just a lot. It’s a lot. It’s a lot of Luka. He has the ball in like every possession. It’s kind of like James (Harden) those last couple of years in Houston, where I was with Houston.”

As Rivers said, he has some first-hand experience playing alongside a very ball-dominant superstar teammate during his time with the Houston Rockets. That team funneled 99% of its offense through James Harden, and it is clear that it has left an impression on Austin Rivers.

Rivers isn’t exactly throwing shade at Luka Doncic and the Mavs here, but it seems that in his personal opinion, Rivers is not a huge fan of these one-man teams in the NBA.