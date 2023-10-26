Breaking news from the 2023-24 NBA season: Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is still awesome. The Mavs guard dropped a historic triple-double in a 126-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs, outshining Victor Wembanyama’s NBA debut. After the game, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich joked that for Doncic, the incredible night was just “average.”

Doncic buried the Spurs with 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists on Wednesday, and added his name to the NBA history books with just the fourth 30-point triple-double ever on an opening night.

After the game, reporters asked Popovich what he thought of the Slovenian sensation’s performance.

“Oh, it was average,” Popovich quipped. “What the hell? It was a Hall of Fame performance like he does almost every night. He was great. Kyrie [Irving] wasn’t bad either. So, you know, the two future Hall of Famers got us. They took over the game, but that doesn’t really bother me that much.”

Gregg Popovich on Luka Doncic's performance: "It was average." 🙃 pic.twitter.com/3b38b0NbKh — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) October 26, 2023

As Pop noted, Irving was the game’s second-leading scorer with 22 points and six assists.

This Mavs-Spurs season opener was highly anticipated thanks to the debut of 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick, Victor Wembanyama. The giant Frenchman only played 23 minutes, though, as foul trouble kept him on the bench for a lot of the game. Still, he showed flashes late, dropping nine points in the fourth quarter to keep the game close.

Despite the late effort, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were just too much for the plucky young Spurs. The Mavs stars combined for 20 points in the final frame, and Doncic hit a step-back 3-pointer with just under 30 seconds to play to ice the game.

The Mavs get back to action on Friday when they host the Brooklyn Nets.