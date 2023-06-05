Rumors started swirling on Monday morning that the Dallas Mavericks have tried and are trying to land LeBron James in order to create a big three of him, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Following the rumors coming out, Luka Doncic's first IG post is hilariously unrelated, via Locked on Mavs' Nick Angstadt.

Luka just posted… about giving this person a scooter pic.twitter.com/0VwoY2c8Bu — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) June 5, 2023

The post clearly has nothing to do with any rumors of LeBron James, although the timing of it could not have been lost on Doncic. Him just being on his phone suggests that he saw the rumors emerge and that any of his social media activity would be monitored a little more closely.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Regardless of the Instagram post, speculation of a LeBron James to Dallas deal will now exist in the NBA media landscape for the foreseeable future. It is been highly rumored that Kyrie Irving wants to play with James, although all possibilities were linked to them reuniting in Los Angeles. If the reunion actually occurs in Dallas, it would create one of the more intriguing big threes the NBA has ever seen.

If somehow the Mavs are able to defy all cap-space related obstacles and find a way to trade for LeBron James while keeping Kyrie Irving and having enough to pay Luka Doncic in the future, it would be quite the offseason haul. As of right now, it still looks likely that James will be with the Los Angeles Lakers next season if he ultimately decides to stave off his retirement. Still, the possibility of him going to the Mavericks is fun to hypothesize and sure to continue as long as no further updates come to life.