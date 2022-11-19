Published November 19, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Luka Doncic came up big for the Dallas Mavericks once again in their win over the Denver Nuggets, but he’s far from the only hero of Friday’s game, with Christian Wood stepping up as well.

Doncic and Wood actually combined for 61 points and 20 rebounds in the contest. Luka got his historic tripe-double of 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while C-Wood had 28 points on top of eight boards.

After the win, Doncic was naturally happy with their performance. He then went on to discuss his growing chemistry with the new Mavs big man, a statement which could very well be a warning to the rest of the NBA.

“The chemistry is going to go up and up with us to understand each other, but as you see on the court, I think we understand each other good,” Doncic said of his partnership with Wood, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

True enough, Luka Doncic and Christian Wood’s pairing is far from perfect. There were times that Wood just don’t click with Doncic, and it has led to some pretty ugly nights. However, when they are in sync, they are both hard to stop. The Mavs’ 127-99 win over the Nuggets is just further proof of that.

The good thing for the Mavs is they are just 15 games into the season. The Doncic-Wood duo has already come a long way, and with more repetitions with each other, they are certainly only going to be lethal.

When the two fully learns how to play alongside each other, there is no doubt the Mavs are going to be a difficult team to stop.