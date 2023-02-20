Dallas Mavericks superstar duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving ended up on the same team on Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game after both of them were picked by West captain LeBron James. Kyrie made his presence felt during the game, while Luka was happy to let his other teammates take over. Both players, however, had some antics going on while they were seated on the bench, and it will surely put a smile on the face of any Mavs fan.

Doncic has a bit of a joker’s instinct in him and he decided to bust it out on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving ended up as the victim of one of Luka’s jokes, and we’re all for it:

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving horsing around on the bench at the All-Star game is the wholesome content your feed needs right now 😆 (via benkirschner/IG) pic.twitter.com/Ojpu1xDg5E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

This is definitely one of the oldest tricks in the book, but it’s still hilarious when pulled off properly. This is exactly what Doncic did as he tricked his new Mavs teammate into believing that someone was actually trying to get his attention. Kyrie fell for the prank 100% and both men’s reaction to the joke is the perfectly wholesome content Dallas fans need right now.

These two haven’t spent much time together as teammates, and their trip to Salt Lake City for the NBA All-Star Game should help further solidify their bond. They aren’t BFFs just yet, but it seems that they’re taking the right steps in this direction.

Kyrie Irving was up to his own usual antics on the basketball court on Sunday, dropping a 32-point, 15-assist double-double for Team LeBron. Luka Doncic, on the other hand, managed just four points and five assists in 19 minutes of action. It was Team Giannis who emerged victorious in this highly-entertaining contest, 175-184.