Georgia will meet Slovenia in some FIBA World Cup action. We are here to share our FIBA World Cup odds series, make a Georgia-Slovenia prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Georgia dominated Cape Verde 85-60 in their group stage opener. Now, they hope to keep their foot on the gas and go to 2-0 in the group stage. Georgia led 20-11 after the first quarter. Then, they built a 48-22 halftime lead to begin the separation. Georgia led 7-37 after three quarters and cruised to the victory. Significantly, they shot 46.7 percent from the field while also hitting 36.8 percent from the triples. Georgia also hit 91.7 percent (22 of 24) of their shots from the charity stripe. Additionally, they had 48 rebounds while also distributing 23 assists. They also generated nine steals but committed 22 turnovers.

Tornike Shengelia had 16 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Goga Bitadze added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Dude Sanadze chipped in with 12 points, while Sandro Mamukelashvii had 10.

Slovenia defeated Venezuela 100-85. Thus, they look to replicate the results against Georgia. Slovenia trailed by two heading into the second quarter. Then, they turned it on in the second quarter. Another strong third quarter helped build a 15-point lead. Ultimately, they shot 58.9 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from the triples. Slovenia also converted 76.7 percent of their free throws.

They held Venezuela to 46.3 percent shooting. Also, they outrebounded Venezuela 39-23. They had just one blocked shot and only four steals. Also, they committed 16 turnovers. Luke Doncic dominated for the Slovenians, scoring 37 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, Mike Tobey added 21 points and five rebounds. Klemen Prepelic had 18 points and six rebounds.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Georgia-Slovenia Odds

Georgia: +6.5 (-104)

Slovenia: -6.5 (-122)

Over: 179.5 (-115)

Under: 179.5 (-111)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Slovenia

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 AM ET/4:30 AM PT

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

Georgia would love to dominate again. Ultimately, there are several ways to do this. But the main X-factor will be Shengelia. Significantly, he led the team in scoring and on the boards.

Georgia hit plenty of shots. Regardless, there is always room to improve. They must remain consistent. Then, they must create space on the court. Georgia must keep doing well at the free-throw line. Moreover, they must keep dominating on the boards. Georgia must learn how to not turn the ball over. Next, they must understand the fundamentals to stop stars. And they will face a megastar in this showdown.

They must avoid letting Slovenia get hot. Therefore, they must key in on Doncic. They cannot let Doncic dominate the game and score without contest. Additionally, they must force Doncic to kick out to other players. You cannot completely stop Doncic. However, you can slow him down.

Georgia will cover the spread if they can continue to hit their shots. Then, they must come up with a defensive game plan to stop Doncic.

Why Slovenia Will Cover The Spread

Things went well for Slovenia in their opener. However, it did not start that way. But they adjusted. Eventually, their persistence paid off, and they ran away with the game and earned the two points.

They are a good squad. Ultimately, they thrived off a hot second and third quarter. Good shooting paved the way for success. Likewise, their ability to hit shots from beyond the arc propelled them to victory. Doncic is exceptional. Thus, the star from the Dallas Mavericks picked up where he left off from last season. He has plenty of experience in carrying a team on his back. Hence, it was not surprising to see him rise to the occasion.

This is a shooting team. However, they also did well on the boards. But they lacked perimeter defense. Therefore, it allowed too many scoring chances. They also must do a better job of handling the rock. Consequently, turnovers can cost games. It is why Slovenia must play efficiently with the basketball and not allow Georgia to have free chances.

Slovenia will cover the spread if Doncic can dominate in scoring. Additionally, they could use another great performance from Tobey. Those two are the key to Slovenia's success.

Final Georgia-Slovenia Prediction & Pick

This is a tough battle to pick. First, Georgia dominated in their first game. But Slovenia has Doncic. Ultimately, it could make a significant difference. Expect Doncic to get hot and lead the Slovenians to victory. Finally, he will do enough to help them cover the spread. This feels like a seven-point win for Slovenia.

Final Georgia-Slovenia Prediction & Pick: Slovenia: -6.5 (-122)