Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been upgraded for Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, though his injury remains a concern despite the improvement.

Doncic is now questionable to play after missing the Mavs’ last game against the Utah Jazz due to an ankle injury, per team reporter Eddie Sefko. The Slovenian sensation suffered an ankle sprain last Thursday against the Phoenix Suns, forcing him out of the contest. He’s considered day-to-day with the injury, though it’s looking like there’s a good chance he plays.

For what it’s worth, before the Mavs took on the Jazz on Saturday, Jason Kidd told reporters that Doncic is in good spirits despite his latest health setback. Doncic was all smiles and happy for his teammates, who picked up the slack in his absence and took down the Suns.

Unfortunately for the Mavs, however, big men Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber remain sidelined. Wood is dealing with a hand injury and is considered week-to-week, especially since his recent evaluation isn’t exactly the most encouraging.

Considering their injury woes, Dallas would definitely love to have Luka Doncic back against the Pistons. They really need all the win they can get to stay in playoff position, having already fallen to the eighth seed in the West. Still, they are just half a game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the fifth seed and just one and half away from the Los Angeles Clippers for the fourth seed.

Hopefully Doncic gets the greenlight to play come Monday.