By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Russell Westbrook may have normalized it, but tallying a triple-double remains an absurdly difficult feat. However, if there’s anyone who seems up to the task of chasing Westbrook’s triple-double record, it’s Luka Doncic, who is racking up triple-doubles at an incredible rate.

In fact, Doncic filled the stat sheet yet again during the Dallas Mavericks’ Tuesday night clash against the Denver Nuggets. The 23-year old notched his sixth triple-double of the season after he dropped 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists to lead the Mavs to a 116-115 victory over the Nuggets. Not only is Luka Doncic leading the league in triple-doubles, he has also tallied more of them than 24 other teams, per Statmuse.

Luka Doncic has more triple-doubles this season than the Celtics

Knicks

Pistons

Lakers

76ers

Wizards

Bulls

Spurs

Pacers

Rockets

Suns

Clippers

Cavaliers

Trail Blazers

Jazz

Pelicans

Timberwolves

Magic

Hornets

Grizzlies

Bucks

Thunder

Hawks

Warriors combined. pic.twitter.com/6dPckOILi1 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2022

Doncic is fifth among active players in triple-doubles with 52 despite playing in 261 games fewer than his next active contemporary (Nikola Jokic). The Slovenian superstar is tallying one trip-dub every 5.5 games, only a smidge worse than Westbrook’s rate (one every 5.3 games). So it’s not out of the question that Doncic, barring any unforeseen injuries, could one day usurp Westbrook on the triple-double mountaintop.

Still, fans know that gaudy statlines don’t necessarily translate to winning basketball, particularly in the playoffs. That is one such criticism towards Russell Westbrook’s career that the dynamic guard just couldn’t seem to shake off. Nonetheless, Luka Doncic is a better shooter than Westbrook ever was, and his size and ability to dominate without nuclear athleticism makes him a safe bet to age well, which only bodes well for his chances to rack up stats deep into his career.

At the end of the day, Doncic will need to have a strong Mavs team to support him so his eye-popping numbers would amount to something more in the grand scheme of winning.