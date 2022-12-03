By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks logged an important win on Saturday afternoon, taking down the New York Knicks, 121-100, in Madison Square Garden. Luka Doncic put on a show yet again as he led the Mavs with a 30-point eruption in another memorable performance for the All-Star point guard.

After the game, Doncic was clearly pleased with the win. However, it seems that he was equally delighted by the fact that he just finished playing in an afternoon game (h/t Tim Bontemps of ESPN):

Luka Doncic said he loves playing in day games. Why? “It’s 3pm” and the rest of his day is free. He said — twice — to make sure Adam Silver knows that he wants to play in as many day games as possible.

Tip-off for Saturday’s contest was at 12:30 PM EST, which is very early compared to most games. Doncic was loving every minute of it, though, as he admitted just how much he enjoys playing in afternoon games. Now he’ll have some extra time to relax and just kick back for the rest of the day.

Luka Doncic will be needing some extra rest too, with a tough back-to-back test on the slate for the Mavs. They get Sunday off, but they’re back in action on Monday against the Phoenix Suns, followed by a Tuesday matchup against the Denver Nuggets. It’s another back-to-back set for Doncic and Co. on Friday and Saturday, this time against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls, respectively.

Luka has been carrying much of the load for the Mavs all season long, so you can be sure that he’s going to take any and every opportunity to rest and recuperate whenever he can.