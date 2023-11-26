Luka Doncic was clearly bothered after sustaining a hand injury early in the Mavs' Saturday game against the Clippers.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic appeared to hurt his hand early in their Saturday contest with the Los Angeles Clippers, sparking concerns about a potentially significant injury.

After stealing the ball from James Harden less than a minute into the game, Doncic was seen grabbing his left hand while seemingly in pain. He just looked uncomfortable as he had it checked out during the contest. At one point, he was also heard shouting “f**k” after passing the ball, clearly bothered by his hand (via Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball).

“Luka Doncic looks like he took a blow to his left hand. He's been favoring it and hunched over in some pain. He had it checked out on side during free throws and stayed in game. He's still shaking his hand out but continues to play,” Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN added.

Here's the moment Doncic appeared to have sustained the injury:

Doncic had a tape wrapped around his left wrist and thumb, but he was eventually subbed out as he headed to the locker room to get further evaluated. Sure enough, fans and experts alike couldn't help but be worried about his condition. Doncic is at the center of Dallas' offense, and if he's not at 100 percent, things could be troublesome for the Mavs.

“We are cooked,” one fan commented on Afseth's post on X (formerly Twitter).

Another supporter said, “Looked like his thumb to me, which is not good.”

Hopefully Doncic will be able to overcome the pain and the issue, not just in the Clippers game but also moving forward. With Dallas looking to make the playoffs and contend for the title, the last thing they would want is for their best player to go down with injury.