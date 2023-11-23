As Luka Doncic continues to craft his NBA legacy, LeBron James says the Mavs star will be able to create his own destiny.

Outside of his rookie season, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been an All-Star every year he has been in the NBA. As he continues to leave his mark on the league, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers believes Doncic is capable of reaching major heights.

Dallas faced Los Angeles on Wednesday, with the Mavs coming out on top 104-101. After the game, James gave Doncic his flowers and said that the superstar will control his legacy in the NBA, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Wherever he wants to. It's up to him,” James said of how far Doncic can go. “Obviously, we've seen what he's capable of on the floor. It's up to him.”

Against the Lakers, Doncic led his team with 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. On the year, Doncic is averaging 27.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and eight assists per game. Dallas is off to a 10-5 start to begin their season.

If Doncic continues playing how he has, the Mavs can become a real threat in the playoffs. But LeBron James' believes Doncic's star power goes beyond just one season. As he continues to play and continues to leave his mark, James believes Doncic will be able to control his path in the NBA.

Dallas is certainly hoping that path continues to run through Dallas. Luka Doncic has been a complete revelation for the Mavs and has changed their franchise forever. However, Doncic and the Mavs are still waiting on a deep playoff run. James thinks Doncic has it in him to lead Dallas on such a run in what will be a successful NBA career.