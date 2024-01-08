Luka Doncic addressed playing defense on Karl-Anthony Towns in the post following the Mavs' victory over the Timberwolves.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is one of the best guards in the NBA. Kyrie Irving and Doncic led Dallas' offense in Sunday's 115-108 victory over the Western Conference leading Minnesota Timberwolves. Luka also performed well on the defensive end, matching up against Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns in the post.

Towns still finished with 24 points and shot 50 percent from the field. Nevertheless, Doncic's effort against Towns was noticeable, and it was clear the Mavs star was not willing to back down. In fact, Doncic even told the team not to double Towns.

“I’m strong. People don’t think that, but I think I have some of the most powerful legs in the NBA,” Doncic said after the game. “I love it. We said we were going to double, but I said, ‘don’t double’. Let’s see if I can get a couple stops. I like playing post.”

At 6'7, Luka Doncic is capable of handling his own in the post. Containing a superstar like Towns obviously isn't an easy thing to do. Doncic's competitiveness gave him an edge though, and he wanted the challenge.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving lead Mavs to pivotal victory

The game itself was an exciting one. Dallas utilized a late run which was built off the momentum of the passionate fans at American Airlines Center.

Doncic finished the game with 34 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and one steal. Irving, meanwhile, led Dallas with 35 points and added eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Doncic commented on Irving's superb performance after Dallas' star-studded duo took care of business Sunday.

“He (Irving) was great. He’s an amazing player. We need him to be this aggressive every time,” Doncic said. “It’s easy to trust him with the ball to get a bucket. At the end, after he made two 3’s, he told me he was tired so I had to get the ball.”

Irving recently came back from an injury and has performed well since returning to the Mavs. When Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both on the floor and playing up to their expectations, all other teams can do is cross their fingers and hope for the best. Finding a way to stop the Mavs' superstars is an extremely difficult task to accomplish.

The Mavs will continue their current stretch of home games on Tuesday in a clash with the Memphis Grizzlies.